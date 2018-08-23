play
Last updated at 11:01

Dele Alli unveils new version of hand gesture celebration

Dele Alli doing the latest celebration.Instagram/@dele
Dele Alli has taken his hand gesture celebration to the next level!

Thought you had the Dele Alli celebration mastered? THINK AGAIN!

The world-famous midfielder got everybody talking recently about his unusual hand gesture after scoring.

We were all trying (and mostly failing) to learn how to do it and it became the latest viral craze.

But now, he's gone and unveiled a new version of the gesture - and it looks even harder!

Why, Dele, WHY?!

In the latest move, the Spurs superstar creates not one but TWO hoops with his fingers to look through.

Have you got it mastered yet?! Let us know in the comments below - because here at Newsround HQ we sure can't do it yet!

Comments

  • View all (3)

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Hufflepuff4life

    7 minutes ago
    They should get a tutorial for this one like the last one

  • Comment number 2. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal

    39 minutes ago
    I can't do it

  • Comment number 1. Posted by CuteFluffyNarwhal

    40 minutes ago
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

