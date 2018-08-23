Hurricane Lane: Hawaii gets ready for massive storm

NASA This is what the approaching hurricane looks like from space

The US state of Hawaii is getting ready for a dangerous hurricane which could hit the islands on Wednesday evening.

Weather forecasters say the islands will face strong winds and surging waves even if the storm does not reach land.

Hurricane Lane had been called a category five storm but has now been downgraded to category four.

However, there's expected to be sustained winds of 155 mph, which officials say is still close to category five strength.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hurricane warning for the Big Island and a hurricane watch for the islands of Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Jenny explains Hurricane categories

What's the difference between a category 4 and category 5 storm? Category 4: Severe damaged could be caused to well built homes, and trees could be blown over Category 5: Many buildings could be destroyed, with roads cut off.

Hawaii is in the Pacific Ocean 2,100 miles southwest of the mainland United States.

It is the only state not located on the continent of North America and the only state made up entirely of islands.

In the state's history, only two storms of this strength have ever come within 350 miles of the islands, according to the NWS.

"Life threatening impacts are likely" to hit Hawaii, regardless of whether the storm makes landfall, NWS said in a statement.

Getty Images The waters are unlikely be to as calm as this once the storm hits

Authorities warned residents of major flash flooding, landslides and mudslides, "even in areas not usually prone to flooding".

Forecasts predict more than 20 inches (50cm) of rainfall.

Rip currents, rough surf, and waterspouts are also concerns along the coasts, particularly on the right side of the storm.

The Navy announced that ships and submarines based at Pearl Harbour will be sent out to sea where they will be "safely out of the path of the storm".

Getty Images People on the islands have been stocking up on food in preparation for the storm

President Donald Trump urged those in the path of the storm to prepare and listen to local officials.

Hawaii's Governor David Ige posted on Twitter to say he'd "never seen such dramatic changes in the forecast track as with Hurricane Lane".

He's been telling people on the islands to make sure they're properly prepared.