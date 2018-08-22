Kerala floods: Girl donates her piggy bank savings to help victims

@Ketto / Twitter Anupriya sits with the five piggy banks she used to save her money

More than a million people in the state of Kerala, India, have been forced out of their homes after the worst flooding in a century.

Relief missions to help the flood victims are under way, and many people have donated money and supplies to those affected.

One girl from Tamil Nadu, a neighbouring state to Kerala, was so moved by what happened that she decided to donate four years of piggy bank savings to the rescue effort.

The story of her generosity went viral after it was shared on Twitter, and lucky Anupriya was given a special reward for her kindness.

@PankajMMunjal / Twitter Anupriya was given a brand new bike as a reward for her generosity

Nine-year-old Anupriya had been saving up the pocket money her parents gave her for four years.

She was planning on buying herself a new bicycle with her savings.

She had five piggy banks containing 9,000 rupees - that's the equivalent of £100!

However, after seeing what had happened in Kerala, she decided to donate all the money to help the flood victims rather than buy a bike.

@Hero_Cycles / Twitter The tweet from Hero Cycles offering Anupriya a new bike

Her story was picked up by newspapers and social media, and it was seen by a bike company who decided to give Anupriya a brand new bicycle.

Pankaj M Munjal, chairman of Hero Cycles, posted: "Thanks to you dear Anupriya... I had read every act of kindness has a ripple effect."

"You are truly blessed and keep up this character of strength that you carry."