Maisie Summers-Newton: Meet teenage para-swimmer breaking records

Sixteen-year old Maisie Summers-Newton is one of the students nervously waiting for their GCSE results this summer - but she's had more on her plate recently than just exams!
The para-swimmer won three golds and a bronze at the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, Ireland.
She also smashed the world record for SB6 100m breaststroke beating teammate Ellie Simmonds.
Maisie was born with a condition called achondroplasia - a bone growth disorder - but she's never let this hold her back.
Watch Maisie speak to Hayley about her incredible achievements.