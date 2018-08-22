play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:42

Maisie Summers-Newton: Meet teenage para-swimmer breaking records

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Sixteen-year old Maisie Summers-Newton is one of the students nervously waiting for their GCSE results this summer - but she's had more on her plate recently than just exams!

The para-swimmer won three golds and a bronze at the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

She also smashed the world record for SB6 100m breaststroke beating teammate Ellie Simmonds.

Maisie was born with a condition called achondroplasia - a bone growth disorder - but she's never let this hold her back.

Watch Maisie speak to Hayley about her incredible achievements.

More like this

Toni, Maisie and Ellie
play
1:48

Back to School: Did these para-swimmers do their homework?!

Ellie Simmonds
play
1:45

British Para-swimmer Ellie Simmonds takes our very serious quiz (ahem!)

People spell out 'Thank You'
play
1:27

Tokyo will host 2020 Olympic Games

Top Stories

Puppy

Puppy sales at pet shops to be banned

Donald Trump standing in front of the US flag at a rally

Why President Trump might be in trouble

Three people riding a boat through a flooded area

Kerala floods force a million out of homes

Newsround Home