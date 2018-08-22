Maisie Summers-Newton: Meet teenage para-swimmer breaking records

Sixteen-year old Maisie Summers-Newton is one of the students nervously waiting for their GCSE results this summer - but she's had more on her plate recently than just exams!

The para-swimmer won three golds and a bronze at the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

She also smashed the world record for SB6 100m breaststroke beating teammate Ellie Simmonds.

Maisie was born with a condition called achondroplasia - a bone growth disorder - but she's never let this hold her back.

Watch Maisie speak to Hayley about her incredible achievements.