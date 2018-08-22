Water ice found on Moon's surface for first time

Getty Images

Scientists have found ice on the surface of the Moon for the first time ever.

The frozen water was found in shadowy craters that never warm up because sunlight cannot reach them.

The result comes from an instrument on India's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, which explored the Moon between 2008 and 2009.

The ice deposits are found at both the north and south poles of the Moon.

JAXA/NHK This picture of the Moon's south polar region was captured by Japan's Kaguya spacecraft

Having access to water would mean astronauts could stay on the Moon for longer, giving them more time to investigate.

The ice could also be turned into oxygen, which could be used to create rocket fuel or as a source of air for astronauts.

It could be an important discovery in helping humans live in space.

Earlier in the year, the Chinese and European space agencies said that they were planning to build a joint base on the Moon.