The divide between rich and poor revealed in aerial photos

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Aerial images by drone photographer Johnny Miller reveal the dramatic divide between rich and poor in cities in South Africa, Mexico and India.
For his project, Unequal Scenes, the photos reveal on one side lie poor housing and on the other expensive homes and mansions.
Some of his images show how just a line of trees can be all that separates two very different sides of one city.
Watch the clip to find out more.