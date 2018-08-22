Aeolus: The satellite heading for space to measure the Earth’s wind

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Take a look inside the spacecraft

The European Space Agency is all set to launch a satellite that will measure wind speeds across Earth.

Aeolus will blast off from French Guiana in South America on Wednesday 22 August at 9.20pm.

The launch had to be pushed back by a day because of - and we're not making this up - bad, windy weather.

But once it takes off, the satellite will be one of the most advanced in space.

What is Aeolus?

Getty Images Aeolus satellie is ready to take off

The satellite is named after the Greek god of wind.

Its mission is to collect information on the Earth's wind, which will help scientists better predict the weather and understand climate change.

It was originally due to launch in 2007, but was delayed for 11 years because it was so difficult to build.

It has cost around £530 million and will spend just over three years in space collecting data.

How does it work?

ESA The satellite will fire a laser into the Earth's atmosphere

Aeolus will fly about 320km above the Earth.

Once it's there, it will fire a specially designed ultraviolet laser into the Earth's atmosphere.

The light from the laser will scatter back off air molecules and particles moving in the wind.

This will allow meteorologists - who measure the Earth's weather patterns - to get a better understanding of what the wind is doing.

Why is it important?

Getty Images Aeolus could help scientists predict extreme weather like flooding

At the moment scientists use lots of different tools to measure what is going on in the Earth's atmosphere. But these tools can only tell us what is happening in certain places.

Aeolus will be able to show a full picture of what the wind is doing all over the Earth.

It's hoped that the data from the satellite will have lots of uses, including improving the daily weather forecast, predicting extreme weather, and helping keep sailors safe from storms.

It's also the first time that an ultraviolet laser has been used to measure the weather from space.

Scientists hope that in the future, other spacecraft will be able to use the same technology too.