Courtney Hadwin on wowing America's Got Talent viewers

Unlike most 14-year-olds who will be back at school in September, Courtney Hadwin will be jetting over to the United States to take part in the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.

The singer from Durham, England, got the golden buzzer from one of the judges during the audition stage.

She then sealed her place in the semi-finals of the hit show - the American version of Britain's Got Talent - with an amazing performance of James Brown's Papa's Got A Brand New Bag.

Watch Martin meet Courtney to find out about how's she's dealing with all the attention.