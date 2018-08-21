play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:49

Courtney Hadwin on wowing America's Got Talent viewers

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Unlike most 14-year-olds who will be back at school in September, Courtney Hadwin will be jetting over to the United States to take part in the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.

The singer from Durham, England, got the golden buzzer from one of the judges during the audition stage.

She then sealed her place in the semi-finals of the hit show - the American version of Britain's Got Talent - with an amazing performance of James Brown's Papa's Got A Brand New Bag.

Watch Martin meet Courtney to find out about how's she's dealing with all the attention.

More like this

Courtney Hadwin

America's Got Talent: Who is the 13-year-old British girl who got the golden buzzer?

Diversity

Britain's Got Talent: Who are the biggest winners?

Lost Voice Guy

Lost Voice Guy wins Britain's Got Talent

Top Stories

Courtney Hadwin

The British teen slaying in America

Empire Windrush

What is the Windrush Generation?

BTS

Army help BTS take over MTV VMAs

Newsround Home