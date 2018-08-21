Courtney Hadwin: British teen slaying on America's Got Talent

Jon Kopaloff Getty

Unlike most 14-year-olds who will be back at school in September, Courtney Hadwin will be jetting over to the United States to take part in the semi-finals of America's Got Talent.

The singer from Durham, England, got the golden buzzer from one of the judges during the audition stage.

She then sealed her place in the semi-finals of the hit show - the American version of Britain's Got Talent - with an amazing performance of James Brown's Papa's Got A Brand New Bag.

Newsround caught up with the sensational singer, who is now the favourite to win the whole show.

When did she start singing?

Courtney told Newsround: "I've always sang since I was little but I started properly at the age of nine or 10.

"I was watching Britain's Got Talent and I saw Connie Talbot sing Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

"I immediately wanted to sing like her so I ended up singing ballads and I sang Somewhere Only the Rainbow all over the house and everyone got fed up with me."

How nervous is she about the semi-finals?

NBC

She's got all the moves on stage but Courtney says she's not as confident off stage.

"I'm not that confident a person. When I go on stage I turn into a different person.

"I just lose myself in the music."

What sort of music does Courtney listen to?

Johnny Green Soul singer James Brown is one of Courtney's idols

Not the sort of music you'd expect a 14-year-old to listen to.

Instead of Ariana Grande you're more likely to find musicians like Janis Joplin, James Brown, Otis Redding and Mick Jagger on her playlist.

She says "I love the fact that they lose themselves in the music. The music I listen to, you can feel it more.

"Music out now, it's about what they look like as opposed to the actual song."

Her taste in music can come in useful in an unusual way!

"My friends listen to very different music. Whenever there is an old songs quiz at school, they all want to be on my group."

So does she think she's going to win?

Getty Images Courtney will be hoping to impress head judge Simon Cowell in the America's Got Talent final

Courtney said: "I'm not American and people have voted for me! The best memory for me is that people voted for me!"

"Everyone in the competition is amazing. I don't think I'm going to win."

A lot of people disagree because Courtney is one of the favourites to win the competition on 19 September.