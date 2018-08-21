Army help BTS take over MTV VMAs even though they didn't show up

Getty Images Lots of fans were disappointed that BTS did not appear at the MTV Video Music Awards last night

The MTV Video Music Awards was a star-studded event, but one band in particular was missing from the famous pink carpet.

BTS, the K-Pop sensation, were nowhere to be seen and their army of fans were disappointed to say the least.

However, some fans decided to bring BTS to the VMAs in Los Angeles, USA, even if they didn't show up.

Twitter users started posted images of the group saying they were arriving at the award show, leading some to believe that they were in fact attending the event!

@auroreeknl / Twitter Fans were disappointed when the tweets saying BTS were at the VMAs were not real

One Twitter user photoshopped the band standing on the famous pink carpet, with different levels of success...

@bangtanbopper / Twitter Too real? BTS appear to be standing on the pink carpet

@bangtanbopper / Twitter Unreal? Another pic of BTS photoshopped onto the pink carpet - maybe a bit more obviously fake?

Many of the BTS Army were disappointed when they realised that the band weren't actually going to appear at the ceremony.

@swifttaes / Twitter One fan tweeted a more accurate picture of BTS's appearance

One fan said "I was watching the VMA's and then I realized BTS weren't nominated.... but its ok bc we're gonna snatch that Grammy [sic]"

Looks like the BTS Army can still find the positive side!