play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:06

Army help BTS take over MTV VMAs even though they didn't show up

BTS performingGetty Images
Lots of fans were disappointed that BTS did not appear at the MTV Video Music Awards last night

The MTV Video Music Awards was a star-studded event, but one band in particular was missing from the famous pink carpet.

BTS, the K-Pop sensation, were nowhere to be seen and their army of fans were disappointed to say the least.

However, some fans decided to bring BTS to the VMAs in Los Angeles, USA, even if they didn't show up.

Twitter users started posted images of the group saying they were arriving at the award show, leading some to believe that they were in fact attending the event!

Image shows a Twitter user suggesting that BTS were appearing at the VMAs@auroreeknl / Twitter
Fans were disappointed when the tweets saying BTS were at the VMAs were not real

One Twitter user photoshopped the band standing on the famous pink carpet, with different levels of success...

BTS photoshopped onto the pink carpet@bangtanbopper / Twitter
Too real? BTS appear to be standing on the pink carpet
BTS photoshopped onto the pink carpet@bangtanbopper / Twitter
Unreal? Another pic of BTS photoshopped onto the pink carpet - maybe a bit more obviously fake?

Many of the BTS Army were disappointed when they realised that the band weren't actually going to appear at the ceremony.

Image shows a Twitter user tweeting a pic of an empty VMA carpet@swifttaes / Twitter
One fan tweeted a more accurate picture of BTS's appearance

One fan said "I was watching the VMA's and then I realized BTS weren't nominated.... but its ok bc we're gonna snatch that Grammy [sic]"

Looks like the BTS Army can still find the positive side!

More like this

Camila Cabello holding her two trophies

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Camila Cabello wins Video of the Year

BTS boyband

BTS just smashed Justin Bieber's record on Billboard's Social 50 chart

South korea
play
2:01

Winter Olympics: Fun Facts about South Korea

Comments

Top Stories

Young girl painting a pony at a party

Should painting ponies be banned?

This year's contestants gathered together in the bake off tent
image

Meet this year's Bake Off contestants

Charles Venn

Who's in the Strictly 2018 line-up?

Newsround Home