21 August 2018
Great British Bake Off 2018: Meet the bakers
The contestants from this year's Great British Bake Off have been officially announced! Check them out here.
Get your bake on: Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood return for another year of baking mayhem in the big tent. Check out this year's hopefuls for the Bake Off crown!
Love Productions
Manon, 26, is a software project manager from London. French-born Manon says that the Great British Bake Off was the first show she watched when she moved to the UK!
Love Productions
Antony, 30, from London is a banker. He says his friends will be surprised to see him on the show.
Love Productions
Terry, 56, is a retired air steward from the West Midlands. He said he wanted to "shake [life] up a bit" by taking part in Bake Off.
Love Productions
Jon, 47, from Newport is a blood courier. He says he loves baking as much as he can, particularly when his kids are at school so he has the house to himself.
Love Productions
Luke, 30, from Sheffield is a civil servant and DJ! He only started watching Great British Bake Off two years ago.
Love Productions
Briony, 33, a full-time parent from Bristol says she is looking forward to making her family proud.
Love Productions
Karen, 60, is an in-store sampling assistant from West Yorkshire. She says that being a part of Bake Off has been "freeing" and says her daughters encouraged her to take part.
Love Productions
Imelda, 33, is a countryside recreation officer from County Tyrone. She says she is looking forward to challenging herself and to meeting new people.
Love Productions
Kim-Joy, 27, from Leeds is a mental health specialist. She says she never felt confident enough to apply but her friends encouraged her to go for it.
Love Productions
Dan, 36, from London works as a dad full-time. Now that his kids are all in school he says he wants to spend more time on his passion - baking.
Love Productions
Rahul, 30, is a research scientist from Rotherham. He says lots of his friends and colleagues will be surprised to see him in the tent.
Love Productions
Ruby, 29, is a project manager from London, and is another secret baker. She says she only started baking recently so thinks lots of people will be surprised when they see her on the show.
Love Productions
The Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday 28 August on Channel 4 at 8pm. Best of luck to this year's Bake Off contestants!
Love Productions
