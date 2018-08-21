MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Camila Cabello wins Video of the Year

Getty Images Camila Cabello wins big at the MTV Video Music Awards

Camila Cabello was the big winner at the MTV Video Music Awards - leaving the ceremony on Monday night with two of the top prizes.

The Havana singer beat nominees Ariana Grande, Drake and Bruno Mars to win Video of the Year and Artist of the Year at the awards show in Los Angeles, USA.

Ariana Grande gave an emotional performance of her new single, God is a Woman, which included appearances from her mother and her grandmother.

The singer also won the Best Pop Video award for No Tears Left to Cry.

In her acceptance speech she thanked her fiancé, Pete Davidson, for "existing".

Getty Images Ariana Grande with her mother and grandmother after her performance

Other big winners from the night include rapper Cardi B, who won Best New Artist and Song of the Summer with I Like It.

Nicki Minaj picked up the award for Best Hip Hop Video and Imagine Dragons won the award for Best Rock Video.

The event was star-studded but there were some big names missing.

Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown poses with Cardi B, who won the award for Best New Artist

Previous MTV VMA winners Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Justin Bieber did not make an appearance.

