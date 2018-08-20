Dutch football fans throw teddy bears for sick children

Imagine this you're sat watching a football match and lots of teddy bears start falling over your head. Well that's what happened at a footy match in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Kids from the local hospital were there to watch Feyenoord play Excelsior on Sunday when fans threw hundreds of cuddly toys to them as gifts.

Fans at football games are usually not allowed to throw things on the pitch, but there was an exception to the rule of course!

Watch Naz's report about the game where it rained teddy bears.