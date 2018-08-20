play
Doctor Who: Malorie Blackman confirmed as a writer for new series

Malorie BlackmanGetty Images

Author Malorie Blackman has just been confirmed as one of the writers for the next series of Doctor Who

The former Children's Laureate has written over 60 books for children and young adults including the Noughts and Crosses series of novels, and her book Pig-Heart Boy.

Malorie says: "I've always loved Doctor Who. Getting the chance to write for this series has definitely been a dream come true."

She's the first black writer to ever write for the show.

WATCH: Sneak peek of the new Doctor Who series

Blackman joins a team led by writer Chris Chibnall, who created Broadchurch and previously wrote Doctor Who stories for David Tennant and Matt Smith's Doctors.

The new series will feature the show's first female Doctor - played by Jodie Whittaker - in action with her three new companions.

The 11th series of Doctor Who will be shown on BBC One this autumn.

