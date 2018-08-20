WWE: Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey triumph at Summerslam 2018

WWE Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns are two of WWE's biggest stars

There were huge wins for Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey last night at WWE's second biggest show of the year - Summerslam.

Reigns beat long-time champion Brock Lesnar to finally lift the Universal title again in the main event in New York, USA.

In the night's other big match, Rousey was too strong for Alexa Bliss and beat her by submission to secure the Raw Women's Championship.

The superstar celebrated her victory with her friends Natalya, The Bella Twins and husband Travis Browne.

WWE Seth Rollins also had a great night in New York

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins opened the main show by pinning Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship in one of the best matches of the night.

The other big results from the huge show saw AJ Styles successfully defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, The Miz beat Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura is still US Champion after beating Jeff Hardy.