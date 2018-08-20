Should painting ponies be banned?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Painting ponies at parties has grown increasingly popular with young people but now campaigners are calling for the trend to stop.
The parties involve painting horses and ponies in bright colours with non-toxic paints.
Party organisers say that the painting is harmless and that horses enjoy the contact, but animal rights activists say it's cruel to animals.
A petition to stop the painting parties now has over 130,000 signatures.