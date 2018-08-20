play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:19

Should painting ponies be banned?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Painting ponies at parties has grown increasingly popular with young people but now campaigners are calling for the trend to stop.

The parties involve painting horses and ponies in bright colours with non-toxic paints.

Party organisers say that the painting is harmless and that horses enjoy the contact, but animal rights activists say it's cruel to animals.

A petition to stop the painting parties now has over 130,000 signatures.

More like this

Young girl painting a pony at a party

Pony painting parties: The summer's big trend that's causing controversy

Top Stories

Young girl painting a pony at a party

Should painting ponies be banned?

Malorie Blackman

Malorie Blackman to write for new Doctor Who

A fire & rescue worker carries a child on his shoulders away from the flood area

Thousands rescued after floods in India

Newsround Home