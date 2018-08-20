play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:19

Pony painting parties: The summer's big trend that's causing controversy

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Pony painting - the arguments for and against

Painting ponies at parties has grown increasingly popular with young people but now campaigners are calling for the trend to stop.

The parties involve painting horses and ponies in bright colours with non-toxic paints.

Party organisers say that the painting is harmless and that horses enjoy the contact, but animal rights activists say it's cruel to animals.

A petition to stop the painting parties now has over 130,000 signatures.

Horses in stablesGetty Images
Painting ponies is splitting opinion
Harmless fun or cruel?

Pony painting parties offer children the chance to paint or draw on animals with colourful non-toxic paint and chalk.

Lots of young people love horses and decorating the ponies with stencils and glitter may seem like a really fun activity.

However, animal rights groups like the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) are concerned that the ponies are not being treated kindly.

They believe that decorating animals' coats in this way is degrading and cruel.

Campaigners are also concerned about the safety of the animals, and how young people might be influenced to try and do the same thing to other animals in unsafe environments.

A white handprint on the coat of a horseGetty Images
A growing interest in painting pony at parties has animal activists worried - but it it really as bad as it appears?

Experts on horse welfare are divided on the issue.

Lucy Grieve from the British Equine Veterinary Association - equine means horse - says that vets use chalk to mark areas of horses' bodies and learn about their anatomy.

She says "as long as the paints don't cause any harm to the animal, there doesn't seem to be any cause for concern."

However, Gemma Stanford from the British Horse Society says, "we would not encourage the excessive use of paint for pure entertainment purposes."

What do you think?

Comments

  • View all (4)

  • Comment number 4. Posted by U17009221

    10 minutes ago
    Its very unfair to the ponies

  • Comment number 3. Posted by saraheatscake123

    15 minutes ago
    I feel for the ponies so much

  • Comment number 2. Posted by turquoisespaniel3007

    18 minutes ago
    I think this is awful!
    It's cruel and degrading for the horses and there's no reason to treat them this way

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Wolfie

    1 hour ago
    That's Awful
    Those poor horses 🐴🐴

More like this

Trainers work with Orca killer whales during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California (19 March 2014)

Killer whales: Thomas Cook to stop trips to parks that keep orcas

Monkey selfie

British photographer wins two-year legal fight over monkey selfie

Horses

Horses 'can communicate with us' by pointing at symbols

Top Stories

Malorie Blackman

Malorie Blackman to write for new Doctor Who

A fire & rescue worker carries a child on his shoulders away from the flood area

Thousands rescued after floods in India

Lee Ryan

Who's in the Strictly 2018 line-up?

Newsround Home