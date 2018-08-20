play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:34

Candytopia - where everything you see, you want to eat!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Have you ever wished Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory were real?

Well this pop-up exhibition in New York is the next best thing!

It's called Candytopia, and has everything from a candy forest, to artwork made from sweets.

You can even swim in a pool of marshmallows, and see loads of different sea creatures - all made from sweets.

It almost sounds too good to be true - although you dentist would probably disagree!

More like this

Candy Mechanics

Your face in chocolate! The edible selfie that's totally yum

Spoonful of sugar

Do you know how much sugar is in your food?

Nel visits a chocolate factory.

How is chocolate made? Nel goes to find out

range of chocolate snacks on shop shelves
play
1:45

Supermarkets accused of tempting kids with sweets

Top Stories

Tortoise
play
1:25

How long would a tortoise take to walk around the world?

Eid Mubarak

Why are there two Eids?

man in drought

What it's like to live in drought in Australia

Newsround Home