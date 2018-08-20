Candytopia - where everything you see, you want to eat!

Have you ever wished Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory were real?

Well this pop-up exhibition in New York is the next best thing!

It's called Candytopia, and has everything from a candy forest, to artwork made from sweets.

You can even swim in a pool of marshmallows, and see loads of different sea creatures - all made from sweets.

It almost sounds too good to be true - although you dentist would probably disagree!