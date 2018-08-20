Candytopia - where everything you see, you want to eat!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Have you ever wished Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory were real?
Well this pop-up exhibition in New York is the next best thing!
It's called Candytopia, and has everything from a candy forest, to artwork made from sweets.
You can even swim in a pool of marshmallows, and see loads of different sea creatures - all made from sweets.
It almost sounds too good to be true - although you dentist would probably disagree!