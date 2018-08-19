play
Last updated at 10:33
image

Tash-tastic! Beards compete at British champs

It's getting hairy in Blackpool, as people gather for the British Beard and Moustache Championship.
There were beards and moustaches galore at this year's British Beard Championship, which was held in Blackpool.
many men with beardsPA
The Championships were held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool and featured beards and moustaches from all over the world.
Man with curly moustachePA
Five hundred people gathered across the weekend to compete in 24 different categories of beard and moustache.
Bearded man looks at cameraPA
This triple-curled effort came from Norbert Topf. The conditions were not perfect for the beardsmen, as it was a little windy in Blackpool - but most competitors managed to whip their facial hair into good shape.
Man with triple moustache.PA
Is it a beard? Moustache? Sideburns? Aarne Bielefeld's facial hair is up for debate - but looking great.
Quadruple bearded manPA

