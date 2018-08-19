Tash-tastic! Beards compete at British champs

It's getting hairy in Blackpool, as people gather for the British Beard and Moustache Championship.
There were beards and moustaches galore at this year's British Beard Championship, which was held in Blackpool.
PA
The Championships were held at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool and featured beards and moustaches from all over the world.
PA
Five hundred people gathered across the weekend to compete in 24 different categories of beard and moustache.
PA
This triple-curled effort came from Norbert Topf. The conditions were not perfect for the beardsmen, as it was a little windy in Blackpool - but most competitors managed to whip their facial hair into good shape.
PA
Is it a beard? Moustache? Sideburns? Aarne Bielefeld's facial hair is up for debate - but looking great.