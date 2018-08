Getty Images

Rescuers are helping people trapped in devastating floods in Kerala in India.

More than three hundred people are thought to have died in the flooding, which was caused by weeks of heavy rain.

Many more people have been made homeless and are stranded in the floods.

It's thought to be the worst flooding in a hundred years in Kerala.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the region and spoken to officials there to see what help they need.