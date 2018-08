Keepers at Cologne Zoo, Germany, decided they'd give everyone a treat by filming how they feed, wash and care for animals in their job.

They used special cameras strapped to their heads to show what they're doing up close.

It's all in a day's work - giraffes bending to get their feed, elephants wanting a wash and hippos opening their enormous mouths.

Unsurprisingly, Martin couldn't believe what he saw!