New panda cubs mean good news for population

We have some bear-y good news for panda fans everywhere.

Scientists in China have been working hard to help the panda population grow and their success is showing.

This year at the Chengdu Research base, ten adorable baby pandas have been born - including four twins!

Breeders at the base have been helping the panda parents take care of their young. They make sure the babies are fed and kept warm.

According to the country's State Forestry and Grassland Administration, the population has now grown by over 700 since the 1970s.

That's over 67% in the last forty years - amazing!

However, there is still work to do. While the giant panda is no longer endangered, it is still a vulnerable species.

Here's hoping many more baby pandas will be coming soon!

Watch this vid to get your daily dose of panda cuteness.

Soooo sweeeet!