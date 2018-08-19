play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:11

New panda cubs mean good news for population

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

We have some bear-y good news for panda fans everywhere.

Scientists in China have been working hard to help the panda population grow and their success is showing.

This year at the Chengdu Research base, ten adorable baby pandas have been born - including four twins!

Breeders at the base have been helping the panda parents take care of their young. They make sure the babies are fed and kept warm.

According to the country's State Forestry and Grassland Administration, the population has now grown by over 700 since the 1970s.

That's over 67% in the last forty years - amazing!

However, there is still work to do. While the giant panda is no longer endangered, it is still a vulnerable species.

Here's hoping many more baby pandas will be coming soon!

Watch this vid to get your daily dose of panda cuteness.

Soooo sweeeet!

More like this

Panda graphic
play
0:22

Why pandas are black and white

Baby panda yawning
play
0:24

Yawn! Sleepy baby panda gets weighed

Pandas in Toronto Zoo
play
0:59

Cute panda cubs tumbling around

wild giant panda
play
0:47

Wild Giant Panda takes a stroll

Panda baby
play
0:29

Panda twins meet for the first time

Top Stories

Image of a fish and words spot the difference

NEW: Spot the differences in this week's news pictures

cheese

How do they keep Strictly celebs secret?

Kerala floods

People wait to be rescued in flooded Kerala

Newsround Home