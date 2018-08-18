Strictly Come Dancing 2018: What is the secret code for the celebs?

We all love to guess which celebs are going to be on the new series of Strictly.
But the Strictly team are sworn to secrecy about the identity of the new dancing celebrities.
They have to use a system of secret code names before they are announced so they aren't revealed.
Last year, the stars were given names based on the classical gods and heroes.
The year before that, it was the most memorable Shakespeare characters.
And for the 2018 competition? Cheeses. You'd cheddar believe it!
We can reveal which celebs has been named after which cheese - we hope they chose them Caerphilly...
Katie Piper - Brie
Faye Tozer - Pecorino
Dan John Jules -Jarslberg
Joe Sugg - Feta
Vick Hope - Wensleydale
Dr Ranj Singh - Goats cheese
Graham Swann - Gorgonzola
Stacey Dooley - Cheddar
Ashley Roberts - Applewood
Comments