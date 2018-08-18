play
Last updated at 08:18

Strictly Come Dancing 2018: What is the secret code for the celebs?

Strictly logo

We all love to guess which celebs are going to be on the new series of Strictly.

But the Strictly team are sworn to secrecy about the identity of the new dancing celebrities.

They have to use a system of secret code names before they are announced so they aren't revealed.

Last year, the stars were given names based on the classical gods and heroes.

The year before that, it was the most memorable Shakespeare characters.

And for the 2018 competition? Cheeses. You'd cheddar believe it!

We can reveal which celebs has been named after which cheese - we hope they chose them Caerphilly...

Strictly Cheese Code
cheeseGetty Images

Katie Piper - Brie

Faye Tozer - Pecorino

Dan John Jules -Jarslberg

Joe Sugg - Feta

FetaGetty Images
Joe Sugg feta enjoy his time on Strictly...

Vick Hope - Wensleydale

Dr Ranj Singh - Goats cheese

Graham Swann - Gorgonzola

GorgonzolaGetty Images
Strong and mature - that's cricketer Graham Swann

Stacey Dooley - Cheddar

Ashley Roberts - Applewood

