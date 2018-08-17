Aretha Franklin: Celebrities pay tribute to the singer

Getty Images

Some of the biggest names from the music world have been posting messages of remembrance for the legendary American singer Aretha Franklin who died in Detroit in the US on Thursday.

The 76-year-old, known as the 'Queen of Soul' had a long career in music, which lasted nearly 70 years.

She is best known for songs including Respect and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Here are five things you need to know about her

She was religious

Aretha Franklin was born in Tennessee in America, her father was a Pastor and she spent her early years singing in churches and touring all over America.

Religion and her faith was a big part of her life.

Reuters Aretha Franklin with former American President and first Lady Barak and Michelle Obama

She fought for equality

The singer fought for black people to have the same rights as white people.

Martin Luther King Jr was a friend of her family and when she was 16, as part of a social campaign called the civil rights movement, Aretha went on tour with him, just after recording her first album. She also sang at his funeral.

During Martin Luther King's lifetime, black people in America were treated as second class citizens and King wanted that to change.

Getty Images Aretha Franklin singing at Barak Obama's inaguration

Her music made Barack Obama cry

The 'Queen of Soul' sang at the inauguration of the three American presidents including the first black president, Barack Obama, in 2009, but it was later at a Kennedy Centre Honours ceremony that she reduced him to tears when she sang (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Getty Images The singer gave her last public performance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala in New York - November 2017

She carried on singing despite her illness

The singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 but kept performing until she retired from music in 2017.

Aretha won 18 Grammys, and had 17 Top Ten US chart hits over a music career. She was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

People loved her

Many singers have have named Aretha as one of their inspirations and tributes have been flooding in to celebrate and remember her life.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande posted this picture on twitter

Ciara/Twitter Ciara wrote: "You've given us timeless music that will forever live in our hearts"