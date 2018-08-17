Ariana Grande releases new album Sweetener

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande has released her fourth studio album titled Sweetener.

The album features guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott.

The titles for the 15 songs on her album are all written in lower case and include the songs no tears left to cry, the light is coming and God is a woman.

Ariana shared several pictures of her in the studio making her album throughout 2017 and, in December of that year, she shared a snippet from the album on her Instagram, which was later revealed to be a track titled get well soon.

Crowds at Coachella 2018 saw the first performance of the lead song - no tears left to cry.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which is broadcast in the US, the singer confirmed the title for the album.

She said the meaning behind the title is: "It's kind of about like bringing light to a situation, or to someone's life, or somebody else who brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation."

Fans are already loving the new album and sharing their favourite songs on social media.

Have you been listening to it? What do you guys think of the new album? Let us know below!