Greg James gets ready for new Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Greg James will be starting his brand new job as the new host of The Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Monday.
He will swap shows with Nick Grimshaw, who has hosted the morning show for almost six years.
But wait a minute don't you have to get up super super early?
Watch Greg chat to Ayshah about how he's preparing for his first show.
Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James launches on Monday 20 August at 6.30am on BBC Radio 1