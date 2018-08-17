Greg James gets ready for new Radio 1 Breakfast Show

Greg James will be starting his brand new job as the new host of The Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Monday.

He will swap shows with Nick Grimshaw, who has hosted the morning show for almost six years.

But wait a minute don't you have to get up super super early?

Watch Greg chat to Ayshah about how he's preparing for his first show.

Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James launches on Monday 20 August at 6.30am on BBC Radio 1