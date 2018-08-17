Great British Bake Off 2018: What to expect in the new series

Channel 4 The Bake Off line-up return after a successful first outing on Channel 4 in 2017

Ready, set, bake!

Great British Bake Off is almost back - and we can't wait for it to start.

Here's everything we know about the new series, which starts on 28 August on Channel 4.

1. Paul and Prue are back as judges

Channel 4 Prue Leith joins Paul Hollywood again as a judge this season

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back to cast their eye over the contestants' creations.

Paul has been a judge since the show started in 2010 and this will be his eighth series.

Prue is back for her second series since joining the team last year.

2. Sandi and Noel will host again

Channel 4 Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have formed an unlikely double act

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will also return as hosts.

Expect Sandi and Noel, who are both comedians, to bring the jokes!

3. There will be a whole set of new contestants

Channel 4 Last year's winner Sophie Faldo with Prue and Paul

Twelve new baking hopefuls will be taking to the tent to show off their skills.

We don't know who they are yet, but we're expecting to find out their identities in the lead up to the first show.

One thing we know is that they'll have to be brilliant bakers to top last year's winner Sophie Faldo!

4. There might be a vegan week

Science Photo Library Will the contestants have to swap ingredients like milk for vegan alternatives?

There are rumours that this year's series will feature a vegan week - after Noel suggested the idea to the show's producers.

That might mean the contestants have to swap milk and cheese for other ingredients like kale and tofu.

You'll have to tune in to find out.

5. But there's still no Junior Bake Off

The kids' edition of the hit baking show ran on CBBC in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

But when Channel 4 snapped up the series from the BBC in 2016, it decided not to buy Junior Bake Off as well.

However, The Sun reported earlier this year that there are plans to bring the junior version back to our screens in 2019 but Channel 4 has not confirmed any news yet.

The Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday 28 August on Channel 4 at 8pm