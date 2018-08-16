BTS just smashed Justin Bieber's record on Billboard's Social 50 chart

Getty Images The South Korean group BTS are also known as the Bangtan Boys

They are the K-pop band slowly taking over the music world and now BTS has racked up another record.

The South Korean boy band celebrated being at number one for the 57th week in a row on Billboard's Social 50 chart in the United States.

This is a big deal because it means BTS has overtaken the previous record holder, Justin Bieber.

The Billboard Social 50 is a popularity chart which ranks the most active musical artists on the world's leading social networking services.

It's based on an artist's weekly addition of friends, fans and followers (depending on the network), artist page views and weekly song plays.

With BTS expected to drop a new album, Love Yourself: Answer, on 24 August and a world tour planned for later this year, the band's popularity is expected to keep growing and growing.