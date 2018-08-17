play
Back to School: Did these para-swimmers do their homework?!

It's not long now until the summer holidays feel like a distant memory!

Some pupils in Scotland have now started back at school, while others of you may still have a few more precious days left at home before it's time to pack your pencil case.

So to mark the start of a new school year, we went to see British para-swimmers Ellie Robinson, Maisie Summers-Newton and Toni Shaw to find out what they were like at school - and whether or not they had any embarrassing mishaps while they were there!

Have they ever spilled their lunch in front of EVERYONE? Have they ever farted in a lesson?! Yep, we really asked them that.

