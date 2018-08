Is this the most exciting - or the scariest - rollercoaster you've ever seen?

Take a look at the Yukon Striker - a rollercoaster due to launch next year at Canada's Wonderland theme-park.

This rollercoaster will break several world-records when it opens, including being the fastest, longest and tallest dive rollercoaster ever made.

Watch the video to find out more about this record-breaking ride!