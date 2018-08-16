One Direction star Niall Horan launches a new ladies golf tournament

Getty Images Niall is a huge golf fan and is friends with Rory Mcllroy!

He's best known for being a member of One Direction, but did you know that Niall Horan is a huge golf fan?

Niall's such a big fan of the sport, he's even starting his own golf tournament in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Ladies Open will feature on the Ladies European Tour and it will run alongside the men's event.

Niall has been playing golf since he was a child and says he enjoys playing the sport because he finds it relaxing.

He has set up his own golf management company, which aims to spot talented young players.

The singer is also good friends with champion golfer Rory Mcllroy, who he met in Australia.

Niall is also a close friend of Olympic champion golfer Justin Rose.

As a jet-setting singer, Niall still finds time to play golf and even takes his clubs on the tour bus!

Niall's new tournament in Northern Ireland gets under way next year at Royal Portrush.