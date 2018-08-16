Homepage
16 August 2018
16 August 2018
Last updated at
11:00
image
How to do the Dele Alli goal celebration
It's the football celebration that everyone's talking about and trying to master! So here's how you actually do it.
First of all, make an OK sign with your hand. This is the easy bit!
Keeping your thumb and finger together in the 'OK' sign, fold your other three fingers down in front of the 'O'.
Then, roll your hand around so you put the back of your three fingers on your forehead and the 'O' made by your 'OK' sign should fall over your eye to look through. Voila!
And there you have it! Click on the story below to let us know how you're getting on with it!
@SpursOfficial
