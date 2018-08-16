Wake up, Opportunity! Nasa reveals a perfect playlist for its sleeping Mars rover

NASA The Opportunity rover (artwork pictured) landed on Mars in January 2004

Do you have trouble getting up in the morning?

Well, you better listen to an amazing list of songs that US space agency Nasa has been playing to one of its robots - which is sleeping on Mars!

The 15-year-old craft called Opportunity was caught in a Martian dust storm in June.

The storm caused it to power down and it still hasn't turned back on yet.

So to try and help Opportunity wake up, every morning Nasa staff on Earth are playing the rover a different song.

Here are five of our favourites...

1. Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

This was a smash hit for the British pop duo Wham! in 1984

2. Elton John - Rocket Man

Singer Elton John released Rocket Man in 1972

3. David Bowie - Life on Mars

British singer David Bowie had an alter ego called Ziggy Stardust - a rock star who was a messenger for extra-terrestrial beings

4. The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun

Here Comes The Sun has been sent into space before - in 1972 a copy of the song was put on board the Voyager spacecraft. People thought that if aliens found the song, it would show the best of human culture

5. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

Released in 1978, I Will Survive is a song about staying strong when things are going badly - so stick in there Opportunity!

What now for Opportunity?

Opportunity is a robot vehicle that has been roaming the surface of Mars to find out more about the planet.

It uses solar panels to get power from the Sun. But clouds created by a dust storm in June meant it hasn't been able to get enough sunlight to switch itself on.

Nasa engineers hope the atmosphere on Mars will clear soon and Opportunity will get enough sunlight to power up again.

In the meantime they're hoping that playing a different song every day will help it come to life.