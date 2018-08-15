Can you copy Dele Alli's 'impossible' goal celebration?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Can you copy Dele's celebration?

To be a star football player, you have to have star moves - particularly when it comes to goal celebrations.

Looks like Tottenham Hotspur player Dele Alli got the message!

His new signature goal celebration has got everyone talking because of how difficult it is to copy.

The Spurs midfielder holds his thumb and finger to his eye, with his hand resting on his forehead - sounds simple, right?

Well, just take a look at the clip above and see how tricky it really is.

Alli has been showing the move to loads of his Tottenham Hotspur teammates and they are struggling to figure out how he does it.

Thankfully, Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and Angel Gomes have got it sussed!

Angel even claims that Alli's new move was copied from Lingard himself! Drama!

Can you copy this tricky move? Let us know in the comments!