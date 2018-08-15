play
Can you copy Dele Alli's 'impossible' goal celebration?

WATCH: Can you copy Dele's celebration?

To be a star football player, you have to have star moves - particularly when it comes to goal celebrations.

Looks like Tottenham Hotspur player Dele Alli got the message!

His new signature goal celebration has got everyone talking because of how difficult it is to copy.

The Spurs midfielder holds his thumb and finger to his eye, with his hand resting on his forehead - sounds simple, right?

Well, just take a look at the clip above and see how tricky it really is.

Dele holds his thumb and forefinger to his eye with his fingers splayed against his forehead.Instagram: @Dele
At first glance this might not look so hard, but Dele Alli's new goal celebration has got his teammates stumped

Alli has been showing the move to loads of his Tottenham Hotspur teammates and they are struggling to figure out how he does it.

Thankfully, Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and Angel Gomes have got it sussed!

Angel even claims that Alli's new move was copied from Lingard himself! Drama!

Can you copy this tricky move? Let us know in the comments!

