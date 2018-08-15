Greg Rutherford ready for 'last time competing in a stadium'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Long jumper Greg Rutherford is one of Britain's most successful athletes ever.
He's won not one, not two, but five major gold medals, including an Olympic gold medal in 2012.
But now Greg is getting to jump for the very last time as he's set to retire after the Birmingham Diamond League event on Saturday.
Watch him talk to Ayshah about his career, getting kids involved in Team Park Run and Strictly Come Dancing!