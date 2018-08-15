play
Baby Shark: Why did this song about a family of sharks go viral?

Still taken from Pinkfong's Baby Shark music videoPinkfong! / YouTube
'Baby Shark' is an internet sensation - but why?!

Who is baby shark and where did it come from? More importantly, why has this baby shark gone viral?

These are all questions that being asked at Newsround HQ.

Aside from the song's catchy lyrics and funky dance moves, how the children's song Baby Shark managed to rack up more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube certainly is a puzzler.

Well, Newsround is here to provide the answers! So read on.

How did a song about a baby shark go viral?

Baby Shark is a song which is thought to have been around for a long time, before a version of it was produced by a South Korean company called Pinkfong!.

It was Pinkfong!'s version that launched the viral craze, which started in Southeast Asia.

Its catchy lyrics and fun dance moves made it popular with children and adults alike.

However, Pinkfong! believe that a lot of their success came from popular Korean bands like Red Velvet, Girls' Generation and Black Pink.

Korean band 'Red Velvet' pose togetherGetty Images
South Korean bands like Red Velvet (pictured) helped launch the song to hit-status

These K-pop groups started doing their own performances of it at their concerts.

In August 2017, the Baby Shark Challenge - where people filmed themselves doing the Baby Shark dance moves - went viral, with #babysharkchallenge trending on Twitter.

Since then the song has taken off around the world - racking up over a billion views on YouTube.

Could this be the next Gangnam Style? Let us know in the comments!

