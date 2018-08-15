Little Mix's Perrie Edwards proudly chooses freckles over makeup

Twitter/@LittleMix

Perrie Edwards has a secret she no longer wants to hide - her freckles.

The star revealed on social media that she has hidden her freckles over the years with makeup. But now, she is now embracing them.

On Little Mix's official Twitter account, she said: "Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face. Over the last couple of years I've started to embrace them and don't feel I need to hide them anymore. Embrace your individuality. Love what you love without worrying about judgement" P<3"

The singer wanted the post to encourage her fans to do the same and embrace their freckles too - and it would appear she has managed to do that.

Mixers have been responding saying with how much she has inspired them.

"Perrie you have helped me so much with my confidence I feel everyone laughs and stares at me because of my freckles," one said.

"Pez thank you for teaching me to love myself no matter what and giving me the confidence I need love you ❤❤," said another.

Getty Images Perrie has usually covered up her freckles with makeup, but she doesn't want to do this anymore

This isn't the first time that Perrie has inspired people to embrace the ways their natural bodies look.

In June 2017, she proved a huge inspiration to many when she revealed a big scar across her stomach.

Instagram/@perrieedwards Perrie posted a photo on Instagram in June 2017 showing a scar on her stomach, which she had as a result of surgery when she was younger

At the time, she told Now Magazine: "My [biggest body-hang up] is my scar on my stomach.

"When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly. I had to have lots of operations, so that's why I don't want to show it."

Just like after the post about her freckles, loads of fans responded saying she had inspired them to embrace their own scars too.

Twitter Many people took to social media to say how she had inspired them to embrace their own scars

In response to Perrie's latest post about her freckles, one fan said: "thanks for always being you. you're such an inspiration for every mixer and every young girl and boy who has to deal with freckles, scars..

"You helped so many of us, also me, going through accept ourselves and i couldn't be more grateful to you for this. i love you Perrie.♥"