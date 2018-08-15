play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:12

Rescue mission underway after Italian bridge collapses in Genoa

People gather to watch the rescue operation after a section of a giant motorway bridge collapsed, on August 14, 2018 in GenoaAFP
People gather to watch the rescue operation after a section of a giant motorway bridge collapsed

A rescue mission is under way after a major motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed.

More than 30 vehicles crashed to the ground when the suspension bridge failed during a storm on Tuesday.

About 250 firefighters from across Italy are taking part in the rescue operation, using sniffer dogs and climbing gear.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said at least 35 people were killed.

The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa August 14, 2018EPA

More than 400 people have been evacuated amid fears other parts of the bridge might fall.

The bridge, which was built in the 1960s, is an important route for moving goods from local ports, and also serves the Italian Riviera and southern coast of France.

More like this

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Top Stories

Vick Hope

Vick Hope joins Strictly line-up

Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London

What happened in Westminster?

Aretha Franklin in 2018

Stars show support for music legend Franklin

Newsround Home