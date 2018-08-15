Rescue mission underway after Italian bridge collapses in Genoa

AFP People gather to watch the rescue operation after a section of a giant motorway bridge collapsed

A rescue mission is under way after a major motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa collapsed.

More than 30 vehicles crashed to the ground when the suspension bridge failed during a storm on Tuesday.

About 250 firefighters from across Italy are taking part in the rescue operation, using sniffer dogs and climbing gear.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said at least 35 people were killed.

EPA

More than 400 people have been evacuated amid fears other parts of the bridge might fall.

The bridge, which was built in the 1960s, is an important route for moving goods from local ports, and also serves the Italian Riviera and southern coast of France.