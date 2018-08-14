Video: Dina Asher-Smith on trending in the UK

After the recent European Championships in Berlin, there is one athlete that everybody is talking about.

Dina Asher-Smith not only came home with an incredible three gold medals, but she beat her own 100m and 200m British records in the process.

Her success led to the superstar trending on social media back in the UK - and it turns out, she had no idea that was case!

Find out more about Dina Asher-Smith with our guide.