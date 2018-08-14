Aretha Franklin: Celebrities use social media to support legendary singer

Getty Images

Some of the biggest names from the music world have been posting messages of support for legendary American singer Aretha Franklin.

She is "seriously ill" and receiving hospice care in Detroit, according to US media.

The 76-year-old has enjoyed a long career in music, and is best known for songs including Respect and (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.

Beyonce and Jay Z paid tribute to the singer whilst performing on tour in Detroit.

Mariah Carey called her the "Queen of Soul" whilst American singer Ciara tweeted that she was "praying for Aretha Franklin and her family".

Aretha Franklin cancelled planned concerts earlier this year due to health concerns and was ordered by doctors to rest for two months.

Aretha Franklin is one of the best-selling artists of all time.

She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine put her at the top of its list of the 100 greatest singers of all time, male or female.