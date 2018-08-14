play
Tortoise dug out of drainpipe after going missing for 28 days

RSPCA officer digging for tortoiseRSPCA
It was quite a physical effort to rescue Herman the tortoise from the drainpipe

A tortoise had to be dug out of a deep drainpipe 28 days after disappearing, when his scratching was heard by his owners.

Herman had managed to get deep inside a pipe, which was buried several feet below his garden in Cambridge, England.

He disappeared from the garden on 6 July and owner Matt Gilbert said it was an "absolute mystery" how he got there.

After digging a trench through the soil for six hours, his owners called in the animal charity RSPCA to help with the rescue.

Luckily, Herman was not hurt after his drainpipe drama.

RSPCA officer and man digging holeRSPCA
Sometimes you just have to keep on digging
RSPCA inspector with tortoiseRSPCA
Finally Herman was freed
Herman the tortoiseRSPCA
His owners have made sure Herman is now safe in his enclosure

