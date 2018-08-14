Tortoise dug out of drainpipe after going missing for 28 days

RSPCA It was quite a physical effort to rescue Herman the tortoise from the drainpipe

A tortoise had to be dug out of a deep drainpipe 28 days after disappearing, when his scratching was heard by his owners.

Herman had managed to get deep inside a pipe, which was buried several feet below his garden in Cambridge, England.

He disappeared from the garden on 6 July and owner Matt Gilbert said it was an "absolute mystery" how he got there.

After digging a trench through the soil for six hours, his owners called in the animal charity RSPCA to help with the rescue.

Luckily, Herman was not hurt after his drainpipe drama.

RSPCA Sometimes you just have to keep on digging

RSPCA Finally Herman was freed