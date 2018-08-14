First look photo unveiled of Mulan from Disney's live-action film

Walt Disney Studios

Disney has released an exciting first look at its new live-action film, Mulan.

Disney tweeted a photo of the young star, Liu Yifei, who plays the title role.

For those unfamiliar with the story, the film follows the heroic tale of a young woman called Mulan who disguises herself as a man in order to join the army, so that her elderly dad doesn't have to sign up.

Production on the film began on Monday, with the film due to be released in March 2020.

