Parliament car crash: What's happening in Westminster?

Reuters

A number of people have been injured after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

Armed police, ambulances and firefighters are responding to the incident, which happened shortly after 7.30am.

Officers were seen surrounding the vehicle before a man was arrested.

Reports say cyclists were hit but police do not believe anybody is in a life-threatening condition.

PA

The Metropolitan Police said: "At 07:37hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it."

The Houses of Parliament are surrounded with security barriers of steel and concrete.

The police cannot say if the incident is related to terrorism at this stage.