play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:55

Parliament car crash: What's happening in Westminster?

Armed police stand in the street after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, LondonReuters

A number of people have been injured after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

Armed police, ambulances and firefighters are responding to the incident, which happened shortly after 7.30am.

Officers were seen surrounding the vehicle before a man was arrested.

Reports say cyclists were hit but police do not believe anybody is in a life-threatening condition.

The scene outside ParliamentPA

The Metropolitan Police said: "At 07:37hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it."

The Houses of Parliament are surrounded with security barriers of steel and concrete.

The police cannot say if the incident is related to terrorism at this stage.

More like this

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Top Stories

Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg joins Strictly Come Dancing

Disney shared a first look at its new live-action film, 'Mulan'

Disney releases first look at live-action 'Mulan'

Teen Choice Awards presenters

Who won big at the Teen Choice Awards?

Newsround Home