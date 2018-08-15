Live-action Mulan: YouTube star Jimmy Wong will play Ling

Disney We now know who will be playing Ling (bottom left) and Po (top-right) in the live-action remake of Mulan

Disney fans got a first look at the new live-action Mulan film on Tuesday - and now, there's some exciting cast news!

We already know who's going to play Mulan, and we know who's going to play Commander Tung.

So who is it?

US website Deadline has announced that YouTube star Jimmy Wong will be taking on the role of Ling.

Twitter moments Jimmy Wong has more than 250,000 subscribers on YouTube

He took to social media to tell the world how delighted he was to play the comedy character.

"Hi everyone. Back in December I found out I got the role of a lifetime, and 8 months later I can finally tell you all about it: I'M GOING TO BE IN MULAN. I'm joined by some absolute legends as I reprise the role of LING from the original. I can't wait :)"

It was also announced that Doug Moua will be playing the other half of this comedy duo, Po.

The original animated film was released in 1998. The live-action remake is in production and is due to be released in March 2020.