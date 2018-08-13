Rare eastern black rhino born at Chester Zoo

A super cute baby black rhino is the latest arrival at Chester Zoo.

Eastern black rhinos are endangered and it's thought there are only around 650 of them left in the wild in Africa.

A big reason why the animal numbers are so low is because they are poached for their horns which can be sold on for lots of money.

But conservationists are working hard to change this and there are breeding programmes in places like Chester Zoo, in the north east of England, to try and help.

Watch the newborn black rhino take a stroll with its mum.