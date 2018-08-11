Want to see Andy Murray on a roller coaster?

Here's something you don't see every day.

Tennis stars on roller coasters!

Andy Murray has a bit of an unfair reputation of being a bit (whisper it) boring. But actually he likes a bit of fun as much as anyone.

Now he's shared this video of himself and fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios on a ride at an American theme park.

The hilarious video shows both players screaming and shouting as they are tossed around on the steep dips, twists and bends of the ride.

Pictures from Instagram/AndyMurray