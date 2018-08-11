play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 10:41

Want to see Andy Murray on a roller coaster?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Here's something you don't see every day.

Tennis stars on roller coasters!

Andy Murray has a bit of an unfair reputation of being a bit (whisper it) boring. But actually he likes a bit of fun as much as anyone.

Now he's shared this video of himself and fellow tennis star Nick Kyrgios on a ride at an American theme park.

The hilarious video shows both players screaming and shouting as they are tossed around on the steep dips, twists and bends of the ride.

Pictures from Instagram/AndyMurray

More like this

Rollercoaster

'Fastest' rollercoaster opens in Los Angeles

Back yard rollercoaster
image

Boy helps his dad build rollercoaster in back garden

Rollercoaster

How safe are rollercoasters?

Top Stories

Illustration of the probe flying near to the Sun

Nasa hits pause on seriously hot mission

Phone screen

Could you give up social media for a month?

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

All you need to know about Strictly 2018

Newsround Home