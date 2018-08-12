play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:35

Beating the skin colour bullies

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

When 11-year-old Kheris got called names, because of the colour of her skin, she didn't let the bullying beat her.

Instead, with the help of her family, she overcame it and has set up her very own fashion brand.

Kheris' grandmother used to tell her to "flex in your complexion" and it's this important message that's behind her fashion company.

She's already sold thousands of t-shirts and wants anyone who has ever been bullied to follow her advice.

Remember if you're upset by anything you see or hear in the news, there's loads of advice here.

More like this

Iggy and his dad
play
2:16

Black History Month: 'My ancestor was a slave'

Women

Black History Month in Britain: Great women you should know about

Child
play
0:50

Black History Month: Why it's important to me

Nasser
play
1:25

Nasser: How I overcame bullying

Boy being bullied

Bullying now means something different

Olly Murs

Olly Murs: 'Everyone should stand up to bullying'

Top Stories

Close up image of face of an African elephant

Are we facing a world without any elephants?

Baby elephant following mother

Ten reasons why we love elephants!

Illustration of the probe flying near to the Sun

Nasa launches mission to 'touch the Sun'

Newsround Home