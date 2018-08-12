Beating the skin colour bullies

When 11-year-old Kheris got called names, because of the colour of her skin, she didn't let the bullying beat her.

Instead, with the help of her family, she overcame it and has set up her very own fashion brand.

Kheris' grandmother used to tell her to "flex in your complexion" and it's this important message that's behind her fashion company.

She's already sold thousands of t-shirts and wants anyone who has ever been bullied to follow her advice.

Remember if you're upset by anything you see or hear in the news, there's loads of advice here.