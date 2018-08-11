Could you give up social media for a month?

PA

Scroll Free September is what it's being called, but do you think you could give up social media for a whole month?

It's the idea of one charity, the Royal Public Health Society, who believe logging off could help you sleep better, feel better and help you spend quality time with the people around you.

The campaign's saying social media isn't all bad, but is challenging phone addicts to give up, or cut down on, their use of personal social media accounts.

Do you think it's a good idea or not?

How long would you last for - a whole month or would you struggle after a couple of days?

And what about the other people in your family or your friends? Would you like it if they cut down their social media use? Let us know!