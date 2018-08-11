play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:07

Could you give up social media for a month?

Phone screenPA

Scroll Free September is what it's being called, but do you think you could give up social media for a whole month?

It's the idea of one charity, the Royal Public Health Society, who believe logging off could help you sleep better, feel better and help you spend quality time with the people around you.

The campaign's saying social media isn't all bad, but is challenging phone addicts to give up, or cut down on, their use of personal social media accounts.

Do you think it's a good idea or not?

How long would you last for - a whole month or would you struggle after a couple of days?

And what about the other people in your family or your friends? Would you like it if they cut down their social media use? Let us know!

Comments

  • View all (1)

  • Comment number 1. Posted by tigerattack

    25 minutes ago
    I think this is a great idea, but I know some people will think I'm crazy. Maybe this is because I don't have a phone or a tablet or a laptop or anything like it (unless you count a purple plastic Peppa pig phone) so I don't know much about or use social media. I actually would really like my school to do this when we go back, but people will hate me if I say anything like that.

    First comment!

More like this

Diesel the fire dog wears his goggles

The fire dog with his own social media account

Social media

A simple guide to what's going on at Cambridge Analytica

Teenage girl sitting alone in dark room

More children seeking help for loneliness says Childline

Top Stories

Illustration of the probe flying near to the Sun

Nasa to launch a seriously hot mission

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

All you need to know about Strictly 2018

Lots of dominoes set up

Fly ruins domino world record attempt

Newsround Home