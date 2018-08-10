play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:56

The Big Question: Why is blood red?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Blood is really important and we all know that, but why in the world is it red?

Well that's what nine-year-old Angel wants to know.

This is a tough one so we got someone who knows their brains from their veins to help us out - Professor Aneez Esmail from the University of Manchester.

Check out the video and get yourself some knowledge!

If you've got your own Big Question you would like us to answer get in touch!

More like this

Find out about the donor dogs
play
0:42

The brave dogs donating blood

Woman helping a child to test her bloody sugar level

Diabetes: What is it and what causes it?

Diabetes machine
play
1:49

The new machine helping people living with diabetes

Top Stories

Disney princesses

Classic Disney princesses get brand new look

Singer Cheryl

Cheryl back to judge new BBC dance show

Mega-shark tooth fossil

Mega-shark teeth found in Australia

Newsround Home