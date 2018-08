To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: We bet you've never seen a footie player reveal like this!

We bet you've never seen anything like this before!

Yes, it's a football club revealing their latest signing, but they've decided to do it in a pretty unique way.

Spanish side Villarreal set a new high bar for player unveilings as ex-Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla's arrival to the club is marked by a magic trick.

I bet the fans will hope he'll be just as spellbinding when he plays this season.